TORONTO May 15 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday, and resource and industrial stocks led a broad upswing that was offset by weakness in banking and insurance issues.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 80 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,108.12. It slipped 0.4 percent over the course of the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Ted Botha)