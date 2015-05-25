UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 2

May 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 24.6 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted accelerated approval to AstraZeneca Plc's immuno-oncology drug to treat a type of bladder cancer in patients whose disease progressed following chemotherapy. * LLOYDS: British bank Lloyds Banking Group denied claims of a credit card 'time bomb' and shrugged off concerns that its practi