BRIEF-Dexcom prices offering of $350 mln of 0.75% convertible senior notes
TORONTO May 26 Canada's main stock index dropped sharply on Tuesday as gold miners, banks and energy companies led a broad selloff that had some investors cheering a possible readjustment of valuations as U.S. interest rates were seen coming closer to a rise.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 136.59 points, or 0.90 percent, at 15,050.81. Of the 10 main index sectors, only info tech gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Pacific exploration & - net production after royalties and internal consumption in q1 totalled 72,524 boe/d; representing a 4% increase