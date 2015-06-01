TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index ended up on Monday, with gains from an auto parts maker, a pharmaceutical company and a dollar store operator helping offset losses from the index's heavyweight energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 60.04 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,074.13. Eight of the ten main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)