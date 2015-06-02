TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, helped by gains among many energy producers and mining companies and some of its biggest banks as the price of crude oil jumped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 30.61 points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,104.74. Half of the ten main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Tom Brown)