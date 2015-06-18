Boeing resumes 737 MAX flights
May 12 Boeing Co said on Friday it had resumed some 737 MAX flight activities and that regulatory agencies supported the action.
TORONTO, June 18 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, in a broad rally subdued by a drop in energy shares on the third day of a crude oil bounce.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index officially closed up 37.66 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,770.64. Seven of the ten main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)
May 12 Canada's Liberal government has introduced legislation for a moratorium on oil tanker traffic along the northern coast of the British Columbia province, the country's transport department said on Friday, delivering on an election promise.