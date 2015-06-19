TORONTO, June 19 Canada's main stock index closed broadly lower on Friday over uncertainty in Greece and market disappointment over Canadian retail sales data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 125.53 points, or 0.85 percent, to 14,645.11. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)