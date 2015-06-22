GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady as volatility remains low; oil rebounds
* Greek yields hit lowest since 2012 debt restructuring (Updates to U.S. market open, recasts open, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
TORONTO, June 22 Canada's main stock index gained almost 1 percent on Monday as investors cheered Greece's latest attempt to avoid default on its debts, in a broad uptick tempered somewhat by gold miners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 137.36 points, or 0.94 percent, at 14,790.48. All 10 main sectors closed higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Greek yields hit lowest since 2012 debt restructuring (Updates to U.S. market open, recasts open, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
NEW YORK, May 10 The Bank of New York Mellon Corp has developed and deployed automated computer programs, or more than 220 "bots", across its businesses over the past 15 months seeking more efficiency and lower costs, as the adoption of artificial intelligence technology in banking increases.