TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index hit its highest close in more than two weeks on Tuesday, extending Monday's sharp rebound as heavyweight energy, financial and mining stocks surged in part on broad optimism about a deal to stave off Greek default.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 114.43 points, or 0.77 percent, at 14,904.91. Eight of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)