TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by gains in the energy sector despite a slip in oil prices as investors held on to hopes for a satisfactory resolution to Greek debt talks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.60 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,947.51, for its third straight gain. Seven of its 10 main sectors ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Tom Brown)