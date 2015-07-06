BRIEF-Gemphire reports Q1 loss per share of $0.79
* Gemphire announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
TORONTO, July 6 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Monday, hurt by a slump in oil prices as investors pulled back after Greece's rejection of debt bailout terms.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 88.82 points, or 0.60 percent, at 14,593.57. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Gemphire announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $16.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qlEs6y) Further company coverage: