TORONTO, July 6 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Monday, hurt by a slump in oil prices as investors pulled back after Greece's rejection of debt bailout terms.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 88.82 points, or 0.60 percent, at 14,593.57. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)