GLOBAL MARKETS-Strong earnings power global shares higher
* Wall Street seen opening lower after Nasdaq hits record Monday
TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index staged a dramatic recovery to end in positive territory on Tuesday, with energy stocks cheered by oil's paring of losses and utilities gaining on increased bets that the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 30.93 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,624.50. It had fallen as low as 14,389.10. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Wall Street seen opening lower after Nasdaq hits record Monday
BEIJING, May 2 China has conditionally approved the proposed merger between the Dow Chemical Co and Dupont, the country's Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday.