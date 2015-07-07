TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index staged a dramatic recovery to end in positive territory on Tuesday, with energy stocks cheered by oil's paring of losses and utilities gaining on increased bets that the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 30.93 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,624.50. It had fallen as low as 14,389.10. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)