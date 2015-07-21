BRIEF-Pacific Insight Electronics reports qtrly shr of $0.41
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, July 21 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday despite a bounce back in resource stocks after Monday's collapse, with heavy losses recorded among industrials, utilities and telecom stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 49.31 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,376.24. Seven of the index's 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to be financed through cash, debt facility, pvt placement