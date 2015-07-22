TORONTO, July 22 Canada's main stock index finished lower on Wednesday, hurt by weaker commodity prices that weighed on resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished down 69.12 points, or 0.48 percent, at 14,307.12. Half of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)