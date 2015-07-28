TORONTO, July 28 Canada's main stock index snapped a 7-day losing streak on Tuesday, with energy shares bouncing off lows in line with a steadying in the price of oil.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 75.99 points, or 0.54 percent, at 14,077.36. Nine of the index's 10 main sectors gained, with the energy sector rising 2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)