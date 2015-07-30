TORONTO, July 30 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, helped by a jump in shares of Open Text Corp after it upped its operating margin outlook, and a second day of gains for energy stocks that had recently slumped to six-year lows.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 80.98 points, or 0.57 percent, at 14,382.78. Eight of the 10 main groups on the index rose.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)