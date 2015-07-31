BRIEF-Gray Television to acquire WCAX-TV
* Gray Television Inc - anticipate that transaction will be leverage neutral, immediately free cash flow accretive
TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, its fourth straight session of gains, as investors saw value in some beaten-down miners and banks that have also been under pressure.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 85.66 points, or 0.60 percent, at 14,468.44. It gained 3.3 percent on the week after a sharp slide to below 14,000 last week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to open)