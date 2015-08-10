METALS-Shanghai metals lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai metals futures traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
* TSX up 163.69 points, or 1.14 percent, to 14,466.39
* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
TORONTO Aug 10 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 1 percent on Monday, buoyed by a rebound in banks, energy stocks and gold miners.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 163.69 points, or 1.14 percent, to 14,466.39. Half of the 10 main groups rose, with seven advancing stocks for every two decliners. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)
May 11 Gold was steady early on Thursday, holding just above eight-week lows hit earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and stocks firmed amid expectations of imminent interest rate rises. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,218.81 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It hit an eight-week low of $1,213.81 an ounce on Tuesday, its lowest since March 15. * U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,219.10 an ounce. * Asian stocks rose early on Thursday, gett