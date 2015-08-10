* TSX up 163.69 points, or 1.14 percent, to 14,466.39

* Five of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher

TORONTO Aug 10 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 1 percent on Monday, buoyed by a rebound in banks, energy stocks and gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 163.69 points, or 1.14 percent, to 14,466.39. Half of the 10 main groups rose, with seven advancing stocks for every two decliners. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)