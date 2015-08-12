BRIEF-United Hydrocarbon International Corp enters into agreement with Delonex
* TSX ends down 75.14 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,339.53
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO Aug 12 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday as banks, fertilizer and railway shares dropped amid a broad retreat as China's yuan currency weakened further.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 75.14 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,339.53. Seven of the 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)
