TORONTO Aug 19 Canada's main stock index slumped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, pummeled by a capitulation among energy stocks as crude oil prices plumbed new depths after a shock rise in U.S. stockpiles.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 157.24 points, or 1.11 percent, at 14,036.63. The energy group fell 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernard Orr)