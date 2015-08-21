TORONTO Aug 21 Canada's main stock index fell almost 2 percent on Friday, capping a woeful week as investors exited heavyweight financial and resource stocks, while telecoms was the only sector to escape the rout.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 263.33 points, or 1.92 percent, at 13,473.67. It lost 5.6 percent in the week, its worst weekly slump since September 2011. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)