GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slump triggers rally in safe-haven bonds, yen and gold
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
TORONTO Aug 25 Canada's main stock index gave up much of Tuesday's gains, closing just under 1 percent higher after rallying as much as 3 percent earlier in the session.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 98.19 points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,150.93, after touching 13,445.63 earlier. Seven of the index's 10 main groups held on to their session gains.
The TSX fared better than the main U.S. markets, however, with Wall Street reversing session gains and ending with losses. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Leu rebound halts ahead of central bank meeting * Romanian central bank is seen keeping rates on hold * Crown eases, Czech PM reverses decision to resign By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 5 The leu, bucking an easing of other Central European currencies, drifted sideways on Friday ahead of a meeting of the Romanian central bank, which is expected to keep interest rates on hold at record lows. Investors held their breath ahead of U.S. payroll figures due at 1230