TORONTO, Sept 2 Canada's main stock index ended half a percent higher on Wednesday in volatile trade, with gains in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and financial stocks eclipsing weakness in the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.35 points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,545.25. Seven of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Matthew Lewis)