TORONTO, Sept 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday as a rise in the price of oil helped push shares in oil and gas companies higher and industrial and retail stocks also gained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed 38.04 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,569.89. Six of the 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)