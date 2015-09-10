BRIEF-Systemax reports Q1 revenue $302.5 million
* Systemax Inc- Anticipates continuing a regular quarterly dividend in future.
TORONTO, Sept 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday as a rise in the price of oil helped push shares in oil and gas companies higher and industrial and retail stocks also gained.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed 38.04 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,569.89. Six of the 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Headwaters-Received notice from FTC that it granted early termination of applicable waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act for announced acquisition of co by boral Further company coverage: