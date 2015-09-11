TORONTO, Sept 11 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Friday, weighed down by the energy sector as Goldman Sachs cut its crude price forecast and the price of oil fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 108.50 points, or 0.80 percent, at 13,461.39. It was off just 0.1 percent in the holiday-shortened week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)