BRIEF-Brio Gold Q1 revenues from mining operations $59.5 mln
* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million
TORONTO, Sept 11 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Friday, weighed down by the energy sector as Goldman Sachs cut its crude price forecast and the price of oil fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 108.50 points, or 0.80 percent, at 13,461.39. It was off just 0.1 percent in the holiday-shortened week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million
HONG KONG, May 10 Asian stocks are set to start Wednesday trade on a tentative note with markets put on edge by U.S President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey and rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme.