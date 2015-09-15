TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday in a broad but shallow rally as investors braced for a closely watched U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 109.37 points, or 0.82 percent, at 13,462.71. All 10 main sectors rose, with utilities jumping 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)