TORONTO, Sept 16 Canada's main stock index ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with energy stocks surging 5 percent as crude oil bounced and investors brace for a pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 301.07 points, or 2.24 percent, at 13,763.78. All ten main groups rose, most by at least 1 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)