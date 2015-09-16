BRIEF-Ex-AIG CEO plans to appeal ruling over insurer's bailout to US Supreme Court
May 9 - LAWYER FOR FORMER AIG CEO MAURICE "HANK" GREENBERG SAYS HE PLANS TO ASK U.S. SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW FEDERAL CIRCUIT DECISION OVER AIG BAILOUT
TORONTO, Sept 16 Canada's main stock index ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with energy stocks surging 5 percent as crude oil bounced and investors brace for a pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 301.07 points, or 2.24 percent, at 13,763.78. All ten main groups rose, most by at least 1 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* CBS Corporation and CBS affiliate board announce new wide-ranging agreement