TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as investors held on to the concerns raised by the U.S. Federal Reserve about global economic growth and selloffs in the prices of copper and oil pressured resource shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 140.26 points, or 1.02 percent, at 13,646.90. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)