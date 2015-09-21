BRIEF-Glacier Media reports qtrly adjusted revenue $55.4 million
* Glacier Media Inc says qtrly adjusted cash flow from operations per share $0.06
TORONTO, Sept 21 Canada's main stock index ended up almost 1 percent on Monday, boosted by decent gains across most sectors as a jump in crude oil prices helped energy companies and financials also rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 132.54 points, or 0.97 percent, at 13,779.44. Eight of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* CANCER GENETICS INC ANNOUNCES 15% REVENUE INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 OVER 2016 ON STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH WHILE CONTINUING ON PATH TO PROFITABILITY