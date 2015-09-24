TORONTO, Sept 24 Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday as worries about global economic growth weighed on most major sectors, offsetting a gain in shares of mining companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 45.02 points, or 0.34 percent, at 13,338.67. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)