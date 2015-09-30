UPDATE 2-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
TORONTO, Sept 30 Canada's main stock index surged more than 2 percent on Wednesday as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rebounded and higher-than-expected domestic growth data gave a range of sectors a healthy boost amid end-of-quarter positioning.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 270 points, or 2.07 percent, at 13,306.96. It fell 4 percent in September and 8.6 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
MUMBAI, May 12 India's SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd is set to hire eight banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to manage its up to $1 billion initial public offering of shares, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.