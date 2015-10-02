TORONTO Oct 2 Resource stocks helped Canada's main stock index gain steadily on Friday, shrugging off weak U.S. jobs data and losses among banks after one raised cash and warned of a writedown.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 97.85 points, or 0.74 percent, at 13,339.74. Eight of its 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)