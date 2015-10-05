TORONTO Oct 5 Canada's main stock index gained 1.6 percent on Monday, with the energy sector invigorated by heavyweight Suncor Energy Inc's hostile bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, a rival and co-producer.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 212.46 points, or 1.59 percent, at 13,552.20. Of its 10 main groups, only healthcare fell. Energy stocks jumped 4.5 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Matthew Lewis)