TORONTO Oct 8 Canada's main stock index powered higher for the fifth straight session on Thursday, with oil and gas stocks leading the charge, fueled by a surge in crude prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 110.31 points, or 0.8 percent, at 13,978.66. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors rose, with energy up 3.4 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James Dalgleish)