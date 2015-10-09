BRIEF-Orbite and MidCap Financial enter amendment to credit facilities
* Orbite technologies -midcap and company have now entered into amendment to credit facilities
TORONTO Oct 9 Canada's main stock index fell slightly on Friday, ending a winning streak at five sessions as energy stocks pulled back from a recent rally.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 14.30 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,964.36. It gained almost 5 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Orbite technologies -midcap and company have now entered into amendment to credit facilities
* Arconic completes debt-for-equity exchange of Alcoa Corporation common stock; reduces $800 million of debt year to date