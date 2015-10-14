Community Health posts quarterly loss, hurt by charge
May 1 Community Health Systems Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to a charge related to its sale of businesses.
TORONTO Oct 14 Canada's main stock index finished higher on Wednesday as gains in gold miners and energy companies offset declines in most other sectors, including the hefty financials group.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 30.60 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,875.33. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)
May 1 Community Health Systems Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to a charge related to its sale of businesses.
* IF Bancorp Inc announces results for third quarter of fiscal year 2017