TORONTO Oct 16 Canada's main stock index eked out a slight gain on Friday as financial and healthcare stocks rose and resource stocks pulled back, leaving investors unconvinced about future direction.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 9.13 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,838.10. It slipped 0.9 percent from last Friday's close. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Andrew Hay)