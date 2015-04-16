BRIEF-Service Corporation International declares increase in quarterly cash dividend
* Service Corporation International declares increase in quarterly cash dividend
TORONTO, April 16 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Thursday as heavyweight energy and mining names slipped, offsetting gains from four of the country's biggest banks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 64.10 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,386.77. Nine of the 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Indexes: Dow -0.16 pct, S&P +0.06 pct, Nasdaq +0.12 pct (Updates to afternoon trading)