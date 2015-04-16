TORONTO, April 16 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Thursday as heavyweight energy and mining names slipped, offsetting gains from four of the country's biggest banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 64.10 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,386.77. Nine of the 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)