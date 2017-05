TORONTO, June 29 Canada's main stock index lost more than 2 percent of its value on Monday, erasing all this year's modest gains, amid a global selloff as Greece veered toward a default on its debt.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 317.94 points, or 2.15 percent, at 14,490.15. All 10 main sectors fell at least 1 percent in the sharpest decline since Jan. 5. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)