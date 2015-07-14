BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
TORONTO, July 14 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices that boosted energy shares after a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers left sanctions in place for now.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 66.18 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,599.40. Of the index's ten main sectors, only financial stocks slipped. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Announced declaration of a cash distribution of $0.855 per LP unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: