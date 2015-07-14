TORONTO, July 14 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices that boosted energy shares after a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers left sanctions in place for now.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 66.18 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,599.40. Of the index's ten main sectors, only financial stocks slipped. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)