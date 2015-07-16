BRIEF-Colliers International qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.33
* Colliers international reports strong first quarter results
TORONTO, July 16 Canada's benchmark stock index closed higher on Thursday, its fifth straight gain, as bank shares basked in the afterglow of a Bank of Canada interest rate cut.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 68.80 points, or 0.47 percent, at 14,731.08. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc sees IPO of 10.6 million shares of class A common stock