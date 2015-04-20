TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Monday, helped by banks, railways, and some energy companies in line with a broadly positive tone in oil markets and U.S. equities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 52.05 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,412.60. Seven of the ten main sector gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)