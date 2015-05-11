(Updates with analyst comment, market reaction, details)

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, May 11 Canada's main stock index eased on Monday as slim gains by heavily weighted financial shares were offset by drops in energy companies on lower oil prices, with the market staying cautious as it continued to digest Friday's U.S. employment data.

Oil and gas shares were down 0.8 percent as U.S. crude prices dropped 0.7 percent at $58.96, while Brent crude lost 1.3 percent to $64.53.

Crescent Point Energy Corp was among the most influential decliners on the index, falling 3.01 percent to C$30. Pembina Pipeline Corp, which declined 2.6 percent to C$40.97, was also a key loser.

At 11:11 a.m. EDT (1511 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.3 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,157.72.

Of the index's 10 main groups, four were in negative territory. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 130 to 103, for a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the downside.

Data on Friday showed growth in U.S. employment rebounded in April, signaling the economy was picking up after a sluggish first quarter. Investors have been parsing the data to determine when the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates next, with many still betting on a hike sometime later this year.

"Overall people are still digesting the U.S. employment number from Friday ... It sort of maintains status quo for now," said Bryden Teich, associate portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.

"Everything is sort of flat right now, a pretty ho-hum day so far."

On the upside, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International rose 0.6 percent to C$269.49. The index's health care group gained 0.3 percent.

The financials group rose just 0.1 percent.

($1=$1.21 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)