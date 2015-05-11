(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 17.38 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,152.64
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups finish lower
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 11 Canada's main stock index eased
on Monday as energy companies fell on lower oil prices, with
investors also cautious on China's latest interest rate cut and
prospects for a resolution of Greece's financial woes.
Oil and gas shares were down 1 percent as crude prices came
under pressure from signs of a rejuvenation in already bloated
U.S. shale supplies.
Canada is a major energy producer and weakness in the sector
can have a big impact on the overall health of the Toronto Stock
Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index, which closed down
17.38 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,152.64.
A lower price at the pump could give Canadians more spending
power, although the economy still faces weak wage growth, high
debt levels and a softening housing market, one strategist said.
"The punitive effect of oil prices on the energy industry
are the beneficial effects that accrue to the consumer," said
Craig Fehr, Canada strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis,
Missouri.
Crescent Point Energy Corp was among the most
influential declining issues, falling 3.4 percent to C$29.88.
Pembina Pipeline Corp, which fell 1.6 percent to
C$41.38, was also a key loser.
Greece made a crucial 750 million euro payment to the
International Monetary Fund a day early but major hurdles
remain, while China cut interest rates for the third time in six
months to stoke a sputtering economy heading for its worst year
in a quarter of a century.
Fehr said investors should expect more volatility but that
the Canadian index should move higher this year, in part helped
by recovery in the energy and materials sectors.
"I think we can trend higher but I think we're likely due
for mid-single digit returns this year" excluding dividends, he
said.
Of the index's 10 main groups, half were in negative
territory. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the
TSX by 157 to 86, for a 1.83-to-1 ratio on the downside.
On the upside, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
rose 1.1 percent to C$270.91, and BlackBerry Ltd
gained 6.2 percent to C$12.67 on takeover speculation.
($1=$1.21 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway
and Dan Grebler)