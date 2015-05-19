(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 12.90 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,121.02
* Six of the index's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, May 19 Financial stocks helped Canada's
main stock index gain for a third straight session on Tuesday as
investor optimism got a boost from Bank of Canada commentary and
the U.S. Dow industrials closing at a record high.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
rose 12.90 points, or 0.09 percent, to 15,121.02. The
market was closed on Monday, when two major U.S. indices hit
record closing highs. Six of the index's 10 main groups fell.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, an index
heavyweight, led with a 3.3 percent rise to C$278.82. The
overall healthcare group jumped 2.7 percent.
Financial institutions were the next three most influential
gainers, with Royal Bank of Canada up 1.7 percent at
C$80.09 and Toronto-Dominion Bank adding 1.3 percent to C$56.09.
Insurer Manulife Financial Corp rose 2.3 percent to
C$23.13 and the overall group, which make up about a third of
the index's weight, advanced 1.1 percent.
"The positive tone from (Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz) has been supportive of banks," said Bryden Teich,
associate portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.
Poloz said Canada's economy would recover from lower oil
prices, with growth expected to resume this quarter.
"But at the same time today oil's down like 3.5 percent, so
some of the large cap oils are dragging down or at least making
the index flat," Teich said.
Suncor Energy Inc was off 1.2 percent at C$36.13,
while Crescent Point Energy Corp fell 2 percent to
C$28.75. The overall energy group gave back 1.4 percent, as
crude fell on evidence that production is outpacing demand and
on a strengthening U.S. dollar.
Despite Tuesday's moves lower, Douglas Davis, chief
executive officer at Davis-Rea, expressed some optimism for the
sector, noting his firm has "done well with the recovery in
energy and we don't think that's over."
Also tempering gains was a 1.1 percent loss by the materials
group, home to mining and other resource companies. First
Quantum Minerals Ltd tumbled 6.4 percent to C$17.45,
while Cameco Corp lost 4.8 percent to C$19.71. Barrick
Gold fell 3.4 percent to C$15.26.
