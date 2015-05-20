(Updates throughout with details, analyst comment, market moves)

* TSX up 45.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,166.2

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, May 20 Canada's main stock index rose broadly for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, with nearly every sector making gains and energy companies getting a boost from rebounding commodity prices.

Investors were also awaiting the minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting for clues on when the U.S. central bank will likely resume hiking interest rates.

Suncor Energy Inc was among the most influential movers on the upside, rising 1.16 percent to C$36.55, while Canadian Natural Resources advanced 1.0 percent to C$38.09.

The overall energy group, which make up some 20 percent of the TSX, climbed 0.9 percent.

"The recent weakness of the U.S. dollar has helped some of the commodities in Canada," said Sid Mokhtari, market technician and director, institutional equity research, CIBC World Markets.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.1 percent to $58.63, while Brent crude added 1.3 percent to $64.88. Prices were also helped by industry figures that showed U.S. oil stocks falling.

At 10:58 a.m. EDT (1458 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 45.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,166.2.

Of the index's 10 main groups only industrials was in negative territory.

The materials group was nearly 0.4 percent higher, with Franco-Nevada Corp rising 1.3 percent at C$65.90.

Financials, the most influential sector on the entire index, rose 0.2 percent.

"As long as you can see your financial markets being stable, I think you can envision equity markets in general to be stable. And that's what we're still seeing," said Mokhtari, noting that a steepening yield curve was helping the sector.

Toronto Dominion Bank was among the more influential financial stocks, with shares notching a 0.3 percent gain to trade at C$56.24.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 146 to 92, for a 1.59-to-1 ratio on the upside. The index was posting 5 new 52-week highs and 1 new low. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)