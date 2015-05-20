(Updates throughout with details, analyst comment, market
moves)
* TSX up 45.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 15,166.2
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 20 Canada's main stock index rose
broadly for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, with nearly
every sector making gains and energy companies getting a boost
from rebounding commodity prices.
Investors were also awaiting the minutes from the Federal
Reserve's April meeting for clues on when the U.S. central bank
will likely resume hiking interest rates.
Suncor Energy Inc was among the most influential
movers on the upside, rising 1.16 percent to C$36.55, while
Canadian Natural Resources advanced 1.0 percent to
C$38.09.
The overall energy group, which make up some 20 percent of
the TSX, climbed 0.9 percent.
"The recent weakness of the U.S. dollar has helped some of
the commodities in Canada," said Sid Mokhtari, market technician
and director, institutional equity research, CIBC World Markets.
U.S. crude prices were up 1.1 percent to $58.63,
while Brent crude added 1.3 percent to $64.88. Prices
were also helped by industry figures that showed U.S. oil stocks
falling.
At 10:58 a.m. EDT (1458 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 45.18 points, or 0.3
percent, to 15,166.2.
Of the index's 10 main groups only industrials was in
negative territory.
The materials group was nearly 0.4 percent higher, with
Franco-Nevada Corp rising 1.3 percent at C$65.90.
Financials, the most influential sector on the entire index,
rose 0.2 percent.
"As long as you can see your financial markets being stable,
I think you can envision equity markets in general to be stable.
And that's what we're still seeing," said Mokhtari, noting that
a steepening yield curve was helping the sector.
Toronto Dominion Bank was among the more influential
financial stocks, with shares notching a 0.3 percent gain to
trade at C$56.24.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
146 to 92, for a 1.59-to-1 ratio on the upside. The index was
posting 5 new 52-week highs and 1 new low.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)