By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 5 Canada's main stock index fell
further on Friday as investors retreated from a range of stocks
amid uncertainty about the Greek debt crisis and the timing of
possible U.S. rate hikes.
See-sawing crude oil prices also played havoc on the
resource-rich index as the OPEC producers group kept its oil
output target unchanged and the U.S. dollar surged.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 62.23 points, or 0.41 percent, at
14,957.16.
That was its first sub-15,000 finish since mid-May and
followed a 0.9 percent slip on Thursday. The index lost 0.4
percent on the week.
"Markets in the last two days have been caught in the
crossroads of Greece, the uncertain implications of its debt
problems on the future of the euro zone, and the employment
figures - better North American job growth driving further
speculation around the timing of an upcoming Fed rate hike,"
said Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at Edward Jones in
St. Louis, Missouri.
"Volatility has been the clear result as the markets try to
digest these issues," he said.
Weakness in some commodity prices, which was spurred in part
by a stronger U.S. dollar, weighed on shares in the index's
mining-heavy materials sector, which fell 1.2 percent. Goldcorp
Inc dropped 2.7 percent to C$21.43, and Barrick Gold Corp
gave back 2.7 percent to C$14.24.
In the energy group, which ended barely higher overall,
Enbridge Inc fell 1.4 percent to C$58.37 and Canadian
Oil Sands Ltd added 2 percent, to C$10.71.
Insurers were among the most influential gainers, with
Manulife Financial Corp rising 0.6 percent to C$23.68
and Sun Life Financial Inc up 0.9 percent at C$41.15.
Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC Markets,
said he expects volatility in commodity prices to weigh on the
TSX if the U.S. dollar stays robust.
Dairy-products producer Saputo Inc, which missed
quarterly profit expectations on Thursday, was down another 2.6
percent at C$31.71 after dropping some 4.7 percent in the
previous session.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
