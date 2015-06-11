(Updates market moves, adds details, analyst comment)
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 11 Canada's main stock index was
little changed in choppy trading on Thursday as energy and
mining stocks fell along with softer commodity prices,
offsetting gains from other sectors including industrials and
healthcare.
Oil, which is priced in U.S. dollars, fell on the stronger
greenback and after a World Bank report forecast the global
economy would expand below its 3 percent forecast in January.
Suncor Energy was the biggest drag, down 1.1 percent
at 35.85 percent. Inter Pipeline Ltd stumbled 2.4
percent to C$29.31. The overall energy group was down 0.5
percent.
Gold prices, which were under pressure over the longer term
from an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike, halted a
three-day rally, also hurt by the firmer U.S. dollar.
Barrick Gold Corp gave back 1.3 percent to C$14.07,
while Goldcorp Inc lost 1.1 percent to trade at C$20.98.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was off 6.1 points, at 14,882.94. Half of the index's
10 main groups were in negative territory.
"Everything is a pretty mixed bag ... but when you look at
it, drillers, oil and gas, mining, the materials are down," said
John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada, adding that
markets were still keeping a wary eye on the Greek debt crisis.
"By and large, the market technically has shown signs of
choppiness and the expectation is that will continue ... The
only good thing is to say we are not having triple-digit losses
as we had earlier this week."
Healthcare was up 0.4 percent, bolstered by index
heavy-weight Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,
which gained just over 1 percent to trade at C$283.83.
Industrials also gained 0.4 percent, while financials added
0.1 percent.
