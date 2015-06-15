(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX adds 14.90 points, or 0.10 percent, to end at
14,756.05
* Half of 10 main sectors gain
* Hudson Bay rises on takeover deal
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index
tiptoed higher on Monday despite the unfolding Greek debt drama,
helped by gains in shares such as Hudson's Bay Co after
the retailer announced a $3.2 billion deal for Germany's leading
department store chain.
Hudson's Bay jumped almost 8 percent to C$25.89 after the
Canadian department store operator said it was buying the
Kaufhof chain from Metro for 2.8 billion euros.
The broader consumer discretionary group was more muted, up
just 0.1 percent.
Globally, equity markets fell broadly after the collapse of
11th-hour talks between near-bankrupt Greece and its creditors.
Investors in Canada were also uncertain.
"The market looks like it wants to test the March trough,
which comes in just above 14,600," said Fergal Smith, managing
market strategist at Action Economics. "So that will be a fairly
pivotal spot for the index."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 14.90 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,756.05.
Half of its 10 main sectors gained, and there were slightly more
decliners than advancers on the day.
The index is roughly halfway between its September 2014 peak
and October 2014 trough, when stocks declined following crude's
tumble below $100 a barrel.
"We're due for a correction in the stock market," said John
Johnston, chief strategist at Davis-Rea. "And a correction to me
is a one- to two-month period of weak prices, where you may get
a decline of 10 percent or more. It's a correction in a very
expensive market."
The biggest drags on Monday included Canadian Natural
Resources, which fell 1.3 percent to C$34.84, and
Suncor Energy Inc, off 1.6 percent at C$34.24. The
overall energy group retreated 0.8 percent as crude prices fell.
Among gainers was Alimentation Couche-Tard, which
rose 2.8 percent to C$53.52 after Royal Bank of Canada upped its
price target on the convenience store chain to C$56 from C$53.
Barrick Gold jumped 2.1 percent to C$14.15.
Materials, which includes miners, climbed 0.3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by W Simon and
Leslie Adler)