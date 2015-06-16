(Updates throughout with fresh details, market comment, stock
movements)
* TSX down 42.71 points, or 0.29 percent, to 14,713.34
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were down
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday on persistent Greek debt worries and as investors
awaited the Federal Reserve's looming interest rate decision.
The TSX, which has been grinding slowly lower since April,
saw most sectors mired in the red, with consumer discretionary
stocks the lone gainer.
Suncor Energy Inc was among the heftiest decliners
on the index, falling 0.7 percent to C$34, along with Enbridge
Inc, which declined 0.7 percent to C$55.44.
The overall energy sector retreated 0.3 percent despite
modest gains in U.S. oil prices.
At 10:55 a.m. EDT (1455 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was off 42.71 points, or 0.29
percent, at 14,713.34.
Of the index's 10 main groups, only the consumer
discretionary group managed to add 0.4 percent.
"A lot of people are waiting for (the Fed) - basically every
syllable of their pronouncement and whatever their view is
looking forward," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC
Funds.
"Most investors are also waiting to find out what happens
with Greece," Michael added. "It overhangs. If that could be
resolved one way or another, it takes a lot off the market here,
because there's a lot of negativity out of Europe and
elsewhere."
The materials group, home to mining stocks, saw some of the
index's bigger losses, retreating 1.0 percent, with miners
tracking softer metal prices. Barrick Gold Corp shares
fell 2.3 percent to C$13.83.
Gold futures fell 0.7 percent to $1,177 an ounce.
Copper prices declined 0.9 percent to $5,765.5 a
tonne.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
144 to 85, for a 1.69-to-1 ratio on the downside.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James Dalgleish)